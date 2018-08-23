SC DOT takes Comments on Malfunction Junction Plans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Malfunction Junction is getting a complete makeover and many residents say it’s about time.Thursday the SC Department of Transportation held a public hearing to get input from commuters and people who live around the Interstate 26- I 20 interchange.The project is expected to cost between 1.3 and 1.5 billion dollars, according to officials.SC DOT plans on adding an additional lane on I-26 in each direction, eliminating the clover-leaf style of traffic and put directional ramps in.The plan would also relocate the Bush River and I-26 interchange so it’s closer to Colonial Life Boulevard.SC DOT says they hope construction will begin in 2020 and the project could finish up after 5-7 years.