No foul play suspected in discovery of Irmo pond drowning victim

Josh Berry,

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Autopsy findings for a body found in an Irmo pond were released Wednesday (8/29).

According to the Lexington County Coroner, Tao Gao, 42, died from a drowning. His body was recovered from the pond in the 100 block of Pale Ivy Lane around
3:30 p.m. on August 26.

In a release send Wednesday, the Coroner said no foul play is suspected.

