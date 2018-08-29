No foul play suspected in discovery of Irmo pond drowning victim

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Autopsy findings for a body found in an Irmo pond were released Wednesday (8/29).

According to the Lexington County Coroner, Tao Gao, 42, died from a drowning. His body was recovered from the pond in the 100 block of Pale Ivy Lane around

3:30 p.m. on August 26.

In a release send Wednesday, the Coroner said no foul play is suspected.