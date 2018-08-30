Suspect accused of attempted car theft caught on camera

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Take a good look! The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man they say was captured on surveillance video trying to steal a car. According to Deputies, the incident took place at a business along Jamil Road.

Officials say they believe the unidentified suspect attempted to steal the car by backing into a security gate in a pick up truck.

Take a clse look at this surveillance video the @LCSD_News released as they attempt to identify this suspect accused of trying to steal a car by backing into a security gate. @abc_columbia https://t.co/rGflfuiCEx — Rochelle Dean ABC News (@RochelleDean) August 30, 2018

If you happen to recognize this man you’re urged to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.