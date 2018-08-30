Suspect accused of attempted car theft caught on camera

Rochelle Dean,

(Photo: LCSD)

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Take a good look! The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man they say was captured on surveillance video trying to steal a car. According to Deputies, the incident took place at a business along Jamil Road.

Officials say they believe the unidentified suspect attempted to steal the car by backing into a security gate in a pick up truck.

If you happen to recognize this man you’re urged to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

Grandmother charged in hot car death
Lee Correctional tests blocking of contraband cell...
Carowinds set to launch new Copperhead Strike coas...
Off-duty K-9 officer in Cayce dies unexpectedly at...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android