Gamecocks offer Blythewood prospect Jackson

(WOLO) – Blythewood senior guard Tre Jackson announced on social media Sunday night that he’s received a scholarship offer from Frank Martin and the University of South Carolina.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina ???????? #AllGod pic.twitter.com/0ZNG70oPA3 — Tre' (@3tre___) September 2, 2018

Jackson had just spent the weekend on Winthrop’s campus on an official visit.

Winthrop is hosting 2019 Blythewood (SC) guard Tre Jackson (@3tre___) for an official visit this weekend. He visited Murray State last week: https://t.co/CqETTTseFw pic.twitter.com/bW28kJ8rNe — Garrett Tucker (@GTuckerHoops) August 31, 2018

Jackson’s father, Charles, is in his thrid season as the Director of Character and Life Skills at USC.