Muschamp speaks on injured Wonnum’s status for UGA week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp updated star defensive end DJ Wonnum’s status Sunday night after he suffered an ankle injury against Coastal Carolina Saturday.

During his weekly teleconference, Muschamp said the junior has a boot on his left ankle in the third quarter of the Gamecocks’ victory over the Chanticleers 49-15.

Coach laid out a timeline for Wonnum’s return to the field, saying he expects him to be back practicing Wednesday and able to play when USC hosts No. 3 Georgia Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“He’s not a guy who is going to take a bunch of reps,” said Muschamp of DJ. “He doesn’t need a bunch of reps. He knows what we do and how we do things. They had a little more swelling than they would have liked on the ankle but we feel like he will be good to go.”

Carolina hosts UGA Saturday at 3:30 p.m.