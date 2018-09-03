Gamecocks return as USC hosts USA World Cup Training Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dawn Staley is set to lead USA Basketball for the first time as the national team’s head coach when the two-time defending FIBA World Cup Champions seek their third-straight gold medal this month.

Her first roster will start to come together this week in her home gym, as Carolina hosts some of the best players in the world and a few Gamecocks.

A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, and Tiffany Mitchell are joining current guard Tyasha Harris as candidates to make the 12 player team headed to Spain. The collective group will practice again on Tuesday and play a game at Colonial Life Arena Wednesday.