Mother, man arrested for death of abused 9-month-old in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The death of a 9-month-old has resulted an arrest of the infant’s mother and another man.

According to a release Friday (9/7) night from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Karla Emilady Alvarado, 33, and Noe Enrique Cabrera-Rivera, 38, were arrested Thursday and face a charge of homicide by child abuse.

It says deputies responded to their home in the 3900 block of Charleston Highway in response to a report of an unconscious child.

The Sheriff says the baby boy received blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

LCSD says the couple made no attempts to call 911 or provide life-saving measures until about two hours after the child’s time of death.

Both Alvarado and Rivera were denied bond Friday and remain in jail.