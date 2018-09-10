Sex offender sentenced to 13 years in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A sex offender in Lexington County was sentenced to 13 years incarceration after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, say officials.

Steven E. Mays Jr., 41, plead guilty as charged to the “no parole” offense instead of going through with the jury trial that was scheduled to start today, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor.

The sexual assault took place in August of 2o15 in Mays’s Gaston area home. According to investigators, DNA evidence was obtained after the assault that supported the victim’s report.

The victim, who was fifteen at the time of the incident, was at the Lexington County Judicial Center for sentencing.