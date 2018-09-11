Suspect arrested for attempted murder, accused of shooting into crowd at West Columbia apartment complex

Josh Berry,

Isaiah Butler (LCSD)

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect Tuesday (9/11) accused of shooting into a crowd on August 30.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Isaiah Butler, 20, fired into a crowd of people at Riverbend Apartments in West Columbia. The gunshots hit two people; both are expected to make a full recovery.

Butler, who detectives believe fired in the crowd from a vehicle, faces two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested at an apartment complex on Southern Drive in Columbia. He remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Here are the schools closed Wednesday ahead of Hur...
Pet rescue comes from Tennessee to rescue shelter ...
Store shelves empty in the Carolina’s as Hur...
Coastal businesses prepare for worst ahead of Hurr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android