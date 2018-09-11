Suspect arrested for attempted murder, accused of shooting into crowd at West Columbia apartment complex

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect Tuesday (9/11) accused of shooting into a crowd on August 30.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Isaiah Butler, 20, fired into a crowd of people at Riverbend Apartments in West Columbia. The gunshots hit two people; both are expected to make a full recovery.

Butler, who detectives believe fired in the crowd from a vehicle, faces two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested at an apartment complex on Southern Drive in Columbia. He remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.