SC Price gouging laws in effect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced gasoline price-gouging laws are in effect.

Wilson says during these times, people may take advantage of the situation by raising the price of food, gasoline, and other supplies. If you think you’re a victim of price-gouging the Attorney General says record the time, place, and name of the gas station.

Also note the price you paid, and the prices at nearby gas stations.

you can then send that information, along with your contact information to price-gouging at the link below:

http://www.scag.gov