Tropical Storm Florence closing in on Midlands

Rochelle Dean,

Bishopville, SC  (WOLO) — Although what was Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm the threat of heavy rain and wind is still very real. ABC Columbia Anchor Josh Berry want to Bishopville where he says wind gusts have reportedly moving upwards of 40 miles per hour, along with rain.

Click here to see what else Josh Berry was able to find out as the first impacts of Tropical Storm Florence are starting to become evident here in the Midlands.

 

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News, National News, News, State, Weather
Share

Related

Update on power outages in the state during Floren...
Florence: Power Outage information from SCE&G
Latest Florence Update
Today’s Forecast- Florence

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android