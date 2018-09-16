USC will return to its regular class schedule Monday

Alondra De La Rosa,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina will resume classes on Monday following the schedule of Richland County Offices, says a university spokesperson.

The university made the announcement Saturday night that it would resume its regular schedule Monday.

Last week, the university had announced that classes would resume Tuesday, and as a result USC says any students unable to return to Columbia for Monday classes will not be penalized for the absence.

