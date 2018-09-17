Darlington County faces more flooding and damaged roads

DARLINGTON,SC (WOLO)- The Northern part of the state got pounded by rain, and flooding still a major danger.

Roads turned into rivers as water continues to rise in the Carolinas making it hard for drivers to maneuver through.

“A flash flood is called a flash flood because it comes and goes in a flash,” Henry McMaster said.

Flash flood warnings issued across the state. In Darlington, roads were seen crumbling, trees uprooted, and flooded highways.

In some parts, fields are submerged in water, which become dangerous for drivers. State Troopers say one woman rescued after her car cut off while she attempted to cross Hartsville Highway.

“We do not want to lose lives to this water,” McMaster said. “These are avoidable tragedies.”

Neighbors who live on New Hopewell road in Darlington say they’re in shock after the road caved into Florence’s wrath.

The National Guard was seen flying over the area to find anyone who needs to be rescued. Emergency officials expect more flooding in the upcoming days.

“As you know those rivers in North Carolina that have received heavy rainfall, are coming our way,” McMaster said. “As well as our own rivers that are gathering water now.”