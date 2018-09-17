Midlands groups step up to help Pee Dee area through flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Both North and South Carolina are feeling the effects of Florence and many are needing supplies because of flooding. Here in the Midlands, we are no stranger to flooding and flood recovery after 2015. Now, plenty of groups around town are stepping up to help out.

“These storms are difficult. And it’s hard for the community. So while we can’t fix it, we want to be there to support the community how we can, wherever we can,” Kristen Beckham said, a volunteer from Dominion Energy.

Case by case, volunteers helped unload trucks filled with water for Harvest Hope. There are plenty of organizations like Harvest Hope, the Red Cross, and even police departments across the Midlands that are accepting a variety of donations to help those affected by Florence.

“Of course, a couple of years ago we were in the same situation and received an outpouring of support from agencies all over and neighbors all over, and the entire east coast really, so this gives us the opportunity to really return the favor,” Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said with the Columbia Police Department.

Many of the groups say because of the devastating 2015 floods they are now able to step up in a big way because they know what those in the PeeDee area are going through.

“We’re much more prepared. We learned from 2015, and this is the 4th year in a row that we’ve had some sort of weather impact on our area,” Keith Ferrell said, COO of Harvest Hope food bank.

Harvest Hope knows providing hot meals, water, and snacks can make a huge difference to someone who has experienced a loss. Just a dollar donation can help them provide five meals.

“They don’t know the extent of the damage yet, they don’t know the extent of what they need yet because they haven’t seen the total devastation at this point,” Ferrell said.

All of the organizations that are raising money or holding donation drives have the same message: every little bit helps.

“Every dollar that’s donated here makes a difference. And if you can’t donate financial resources, everyone has time. Whether it’s unloading water or working phones or whatever, we can all give of ourselves to help those in need,” Jason Waters said, another volunteer from Dominion Energy.

Donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank by clicking here.

If you’d like to find volunteer opportunities can click here.

If you’d like to donate bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to a local police department:

Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm

Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am – 5:30pm