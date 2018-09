Nichols community reliving nightmare of 2016 flooding

NICHOLS, SC (WOLO) – People in the small town of Nichols are reliving a nightmare.

Experts say that homes that were flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 will likely be flooded again. Most of the homes in the Pee Dee community were left vacant for months after flood waters rushed in two years ago.

In last year’s state budget, lawmakers set aside $700,000 for Nichols’ recovery.