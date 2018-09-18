Florence flooding expected to be as bad as Hurricane Matthew in Pee Dee area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The worst is yet to come according to Governor Henry McMaster. River flooding is what is keeping state officials on guard and they say the amount of damage they are expecting will be similar to the amount of damage Hurricane Matthew brought, which was about $300 million.

SC Emergency Management Division estimates there will be more than 30,000 people affected by Florence-related flooding. Governor McMaster said they are working to ensure Conway does not get completely cut off once flood-levels reach their crest.

“We have high confidence in what we’re doing, but we also have high confidence in the strength and power in the flood that’s coming. So we’re doing everything we can to guard the people of our state from damage,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

SC DOT is diligently working to make sure the 1-mile stretch where they suspect the majority of the flooding on 501 will be is diverted by partnering with the national guard and other state agencies to build up flood barriers. Right now it is only 70% complete. There are more than 200 roads closed in the state and DOT expects that number to go up once the flood water from North Carolina comes down.

“But what we’ll see which will be unusual, the river will come up, and it will seem to stop rising or crest, but then we’ll get the next wave of water from North Carolina which then will cause it to rise again. So we might have, not two flood events, but a pause in the flood event and then rise again,” Alvin Taylor said, director of the DNR.

All across the Pee Dee area, 850 state law enforcement officers are positioned in case there is a need for rescues, to help divert traffic and help crack down on looting. State agencies are waiting for the rivers to crest around Sunday or Monday. They expect the second river crest about 12 hours after the first flood.

“Nichols, there’s one person there now. That’s the mayor. And he will be leaving. In the area of Little Pee Dee, that area was so affected last time… all of those people have evacuated,” Taylor said.

State officials said six people have died in South Carolina due to Florence. They also say there have been 93 rescues, more than 800-assisted rescues, and 50 animals who have needed to be rescued. They urge everyone to take warnings seriously and absolutely do not go around barricades or drive through standing water.