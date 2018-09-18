Man pleads guilty to abducting 4-year-old in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today, Thomas Evans plead guilty to abducting a four-year-old girl from John’s Island earlier this year.

Evans plead guilty to kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and sexual abuse of a minor.

Evans also faces charges of attempted murder of the child’s mother who he beat before kidnapping her daughter. His trial for that charge will take place at a later date.

New information was also obtained during the hearing, where Evans confessed to stabbing his one time girlfriend Sharon Hayden, possibly killing her. Hayden’s body has yet to be found.

Evans faces 30 years to life in prison for his crimes.