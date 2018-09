I-26 West is back open after accident shut down the interstate this morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety troopers say I-26 West is back open.

Troopers say a truck overturned on I-26 westbound near mile marker 104 and shut down all lanes early this morning.

Authorities say there was a reported injury, but they are still investigating the incident.

