Lexington PD serving chicken sandwiches for a good cause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department will be fundraising for the Special Olympics by serving at Chick-fil-A on Thursday.

The officers will be at the Chick-fil-A on Sunset Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is another opportunity to participate in fundraising efforts, similar to last month’s Cops and Lobsters. Officers said every little bit helps.

It’s a fundraiser for our state’s bravest athletes.