West Columbia gang member arrested by Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a West Columbia gang member Tuesday.

Deputies say 38-year-old Robert Hardee has been charged with trafficking cocaine. According to authorities, Hardee is a validated gang member with the Warlocks Motorcycle Club.

Hardee is now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.