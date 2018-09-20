133,000 pounds of ground beef recalled after E. coli outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A ground beef producer issued a recall after a deadly E. coli outbreak.

The US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday (9/19), Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling nearly 133,000 pounds of ground chuck.

One person died from the contamination. Eighteen people who ate the meat also became sick.

The recalled meat was produced June 21 and distributed nationwide.

The USDA inspection mark on the package says “Est. 86-R” inside.

Throw out the meat or take it back to the store you purchased it from.