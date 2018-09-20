Exclusive: Standoff shooting dash cam video released

**Warning*** This video may contain images that may be hard for some of our viewers to watch.

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —New video released today shows the moments Deputies opened fire killing Robert Shaw following a standoff on March 28th.

Investigators say the standoff that shut down Interstate 26 for most of that afternoon followed a lengthy chase.

Deputies say Shaw had a gun and refused to leave his truck. At the time of the incident, Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says his Deputies gave Shaw every opportunity to peacefully surrender.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.