Flooding from Florence could cut off an SC city

Alondra De La Rosa,

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – Nearly 400 National Guard members worked Thursday to quickly build a barrier for the city of Conway’s only major access point.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has the full story.

