The Greek Festival is back!

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —You can smell the delicious food from blocks away here in downtown Columbia.

The Greek Festival is underway at the intersection of Calhoun and Sumter Streets in front of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The annual festival is one of Columbia’s biggest and features Greek music, games and of course everyone’s favorite, all of the food.

The food and fun runs through Sunday September 23rd.