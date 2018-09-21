Armed robber shot and killed by Chinese restaurant employee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – An employee of a Chinese restaurant in Columbia shot and killed an armed robber inside the restaurant Thursday (9/21) night.

Around 11 p.m. the suspect tried to rob China Kitchen on Forest Drive.

Police say he held two employees at gunpoint when a third employee grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect in the chest.

Police say no charges will be filed as it was a self-defense shooting.

The name of the man killed has not been released.