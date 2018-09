Gaston cyclist killed in a hit and run

GASTON, SC (WOLO) – A Gaston man was killed Friday (9/21) in a hit and run while he was on his bicycle.

Around 5:50 a.m. Christopher Sharpe, 54, was riding his bike in the median on Main Street in Gaston when deputies say a white Chevy Silverado hit him and took off.

Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.