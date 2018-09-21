Horry Co. School Board member’s comment has people calling for her resignation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – An Horry County School Board member is facing calls for her resignation after sharing a Facebook that some say were inappropriate and offensive.

According to the Horry County Alliance for Educational Justice, on Tuesday, Sherrie Todd shared a post reading “I’ve already decided that whoever wins the Democrat nomination in 2020 sexually assaulted me 40 years ago”

The organization says Todd apologized.