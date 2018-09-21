Rep. Norman, Parnell exchange Tweets after Norman’s sexual assault joke

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Representative Ralph Norman is facing criticism for a comment about the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh made during a debate in Rock Hill Thursday.

Norman was debating his Democratic opponent Archie Parnell when he said “Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.”

1 of 3: My comments earlier today were meant to add a bit of levity to a very serious debate between me and my Democrat opponent and to point to the circus-like atmosphere that Washington DC has become. People really need to learn to lighten up. — Ralph Norman (@RalphNorman) September 20, 2018

Later in the day, Norman sent out a tweet saying “My comments earlier today were meant to add a bit of levity to a very serious debate between me and my Democrat opponent and to point to the circus-like atmosphere that Washington D.C. has become people really need to learn to lighten up.”

Prior to that tweet being sent out, Parnell shared his criticism on Twitter stating that sexual assault is no joke.

My opponent apparently thinks sexual assault is a joke. It is not. But I guess that’s the best we can expect from someone who pulled a loaded gun on his own constituents. https://t.co/1RBvMn6zIw — Archie Parnell (@Archie4Congress) September 20, 2018

Norman then proceeded to retweet Parnell’s criticism with his own criticism that referenced a domestic abuse case form the 1970’s that Parnell admitted to.

Perhaps we should have a debate about your own abuse and harassment of women, Parnell. https://t.co/UcurMekavo — Ralph Norman (@RalphNorman) September 20, 2018