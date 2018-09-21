What you need to know to help Hurricane Florence victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Several organizations throughout the Midlands are taking donations and asking for supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.
To donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank click here.
Opportunities to volunteer for United Way Association of South Carolina click here.
If you’d like to donate bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to a local police department.
Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm
Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm
Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm
Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am – 5:30pm
To make sure your contributions get where they need to go most, and for more information on volunteering visit https://www.scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate/