What you need to know to help Hurricane Florence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Several organizations throughout the Midlands are taking donations and asking for supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

To donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank click here.

Opportunities to volunteer for United Way Association of South Carolina click here.

If you’d like to donate bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to a local police department.

Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm

Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am – 5:30pm

To make sure your contributions get where they need to go most, and for more information on volunteering visit https://www.scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate/