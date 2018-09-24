Church members boat to church service after Florence floods

Horry Co, SC (WOLO) — Residents in the Horry County town of Longs were not going to let the flood keep them from church, many couldn’t drive so instead they took a boat.

Hurricane Florence devastated many parts of the State. Still the floods, washed out roads, and damage couldn’t keep church members from the Living Water Baptist Church from going above and beyond to make sure they were at Sunday Service after hearing their church was spared any damage.

Listen to some of the emotional reactions we got from residents who said they were determined to be in the Sanctuary after everything they went through.