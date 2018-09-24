Pregnant teen taken from her home is found safe

Edgefield, SC (WOLO) — A pregnant teen who was forcibly taken from her home yesterday has been found safe.

Edgefield County Deputies say 18 year old Kerri Edgerly was found in Lexington County late Sunday night after authorities say she was taken from her home during a break in.

Investigators say two men accused of breaking into the teen’s home North Augusta home are in custody. Deputies say two men broke into the teenager’s house and demanded money, but when she was unable to give them any, they forced her go with them.

No details on how Edgerly was found, who the suspects are or what charges, if any will be filed against the men have not yet been released.

