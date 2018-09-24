Richland Library offering free flu shots this fall

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library wants to make sure residents are prepared for flu season.

For the third year in a row, Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots this fall to provide access to preventative care.

The first flu shot clinic will open Wednesday Sept. 26 at the Richland Library main location at 1431 Assembly St.

The rest of the clinic’s will be scheduled as follows:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover

5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus

2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood

12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley

3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine

1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper

2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills

No registration is required and people can drop in at any time during the designated times. Flu shots are available on first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The flu shot clinics are open to anyone – 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.