A grassroots relief effort starts up in Charleston

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – “Fighting Flo in the Lowcounty” is an organization formed one week ago by three women who wanted to lend a hand to victims of Hurricane Florence.

The grassroots effort is based in Charleston, and now, with the help of hundreds of volunteers is helping families get back on their feet.

The organization says it will continue to deliver supplies as long as there is a need.