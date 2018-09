Lexington Police help parents protect precious cargo

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is offering free checks to make sure child car seats are installed correctly.

Deputies will be at New Providence Elementary School from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, then again Thursday at Meadow Glen Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Bell will also be there giving away free ice cream to everyone who gets their seats checked.