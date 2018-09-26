Columbia Police arrest suspect wanted for criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have arrested a man Tuesday night who was wanted for criminal sexual conduct.

Officers say Gregory Roberts, Jr., 28, will be charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

He’ll also be charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say earlier this month, Roberts allegedly forced a female acquaintance to his residence where he repeatedly assaulted her with his hands and a gun.

The victim managed to escape to safety and flagged down a motorist who took her to CPD Headquarters to talk with officers about the alleged crime.