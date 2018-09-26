FEMA prepared to help South Carolinian’s through flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Federal aid is here and they are ready to get to work in South Carolina– now that most counties are nearing their crest water levels. FEMA is getting in place now, so once water levels finally hit their crest they will be there with a helping hand.

Governor Henry McMaster outlined the three phases, there was the hurricane, then the floods, and now they’re getting ready for the third phase– recovery. The governor said Georgetown County, Horry County, and Conway have yet to reach their crest water levels, but FEMA is ready to aid South Carolinians in getting their houses back to homes, even though residents will not be able to return for several more weeks.

“The road to recovery is going to be long and lengthy, FEMA is going to be here with the state of South Carolina for many years as a result of going through this,” Brock Long said, FEMA Administrator.

According to McMaster, the first step is to call your insurance company, but immediately after, register with FEMA. Disaster recovery centers will be opening up in multiple counties to help people get their lives back to normal. They encourage you to call 1-800-621-FEMA if you have any questions about how to get federal aid. They also want to warn homeowners to check with law enforcement agencies to make sure it is safe to go back home.

“It’s very deceptive. You get there and think, “oh, I can take a boat in and check on my house,” but those boats can be swept away and then we’re talking a rescue operation. All rescue operations carry a large amount of risk with them and so you put everybody in danger,” General Robert Livingston said, S.C. National Guard.

Four-hundred FEMA workers are already on the ground and SCEMD expects that number to grow once homeowners are able to return. Four-thousand people have registered for FEMA assistance and half a million dollars have already been distributed.

“Don’t wait to start those repairs. Start the repairs immediately, keep your receipts, take pictures. Don’t stop the recovery process waiting for anyone, but do document that process,” Libby Turner, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer.

FEMA officials said every storm is different, but just because Florence didn’t rip through the state like Hurricane Floyd did, but still they say the damage from the flooding is going to be just as massive, but FEMA is ready to respond.