New Visitors Center opening in downtown Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Experience Columbia held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Columbia SC Visitors Center Wednesday morning.

The center is located at the corner of Lincoln and Gervais Streets in the Vista, and will continue to serve as the one stop shop for information for visitors to the Columbia region.

This move will bring the center from the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to a place with greater pedestrian visibility, upgraded technology and the addition of walking tours offered by Historic Columbia.

The following is the current hours of operation for the Visitors Center:

Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The one-hour guided walking tours of the Vista with Historic Columbia will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.