State Fair Early Bird Tickets on Sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early Bird tickets are now on sale for the South Carolina State Fair.

Plus, if you were interested in purchasing tickets to see Fantasia at the South Carolina State Fair, the show is sold out. But there are plenty more concert acts headed to the Grand Stand.

You can purchase tickets for other concerts, as well as discount rides and admission, at the early bird ticket window at the North Gate.

Ticket sales are located at 1200 Rosewood Drive from 8a-m and 6p-m Wednesday through Friday.

And again October 1st-9th.

Below is a link to some of the other performers slated to perform for the 2018 State Fair on the Pepsi Grand Stand. https://www.scstatefair.org/