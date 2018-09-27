Body found in NC believed to be missing 6yo

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The FBI said it found a body believed to be a six-year-old autistic boy in North Carolina.

Maddox Ritch disappeared Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. The boy was with his father and another adult at the time. Ian Ritch told authorities his son ran off and he could not find him.

Search crews have been looking for the boy since he disappeared.

His parents know a body was found.

Authorities are still investigating what happened and have not confirmed that the body is Maddox Ritch.