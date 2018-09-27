Final phase of Florence to hit parts of SC in next few days

Alondra De La Rosa,

Georgetown County, S.C. (WOLO) – More flooding from Florence is set to hit parts of South Carolina over the weekend. ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has the story.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

Local organization gives insurance information
Police presence at Village at Sandhill starting th...
Suspended Solicitor appears before a judge for the...
5 key takeaways from the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android