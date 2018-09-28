FEMA teams go door-to-door to register homeowners affected by floods

LORIS, S.C. (WOLO)– FEMA has hundreds of workers on the ground, many of them working 12 hours a day since the flooding. Knocking on doors trying to get as many residents registered for FEMA aid as soon as possible.

FEMA is reaching out to families like Jenny Gore’s. Her mom has had this house since 2008 and never had flooding during hurricane Matthew, but Florence unleashed rains causing

6 inches of water inside her house.

“She had to pull all the floors out, and about 2 feet of all the walls,” Gore said. Gore says working with FEMA has been a breeze and FEMA has already distributed funds to her mom for a $8,200 job she thought her mom would have to pay out of pocket.

“This was an unexpected expense and she didn’t have flood insurance on the home so any help FEMA can provide will be much appreciated,” Gore said.

Down the street, Ruth Ann Jones and her grandson have been cleaning up since the flood waters receded enough to be able to return home.

“The dirt-line is where it came all the way up here,” Ruth Ann said.

“It was crazy. You see this vast area and then all the way up to that treeline, it was completely flooded,” Bryson said.

Ruth Ann said they are blessed their home was not hit as hard as others, but cleanup has been slow as they have said goodbye to old toys or belonging from her late husband. Now they are looking for an angel through the disaster.

“For the survivor every disaster and every amount of damage is so big and so we want to get them to all the resources they need,” Kay Kimler said, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew Leader.

FEMA said they are only a piece of the puzzle to help people get their lives back to normal. They want to make sure homeowners reach out to their insurance and local charities too.

“It’s not about the object, but the memory,” Bryson said.

Even though you have to take memories and keepsakes to the curb, FEMA wants to help you rebuild your life. If you want to learn more about how to register for FEMA click here or call 1-800-621-3362.