It’s time to get your okra strut on

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — It’s time to go strutin’ in Irmo and pay tribute to a slimy veggie!.

The 45th annual Irmo Okra Strut is underway at the Irmo Community Park and runs until 10pm tonight.

The two day festival features games, rides, a parade, and okra prepared just about every way imaginable.

If you didn’t have a chance to stop by there tonight (Friday September 28th) you have another chance to sink your teeth into some good food and fun when the struttin’ continues Saturday starting at 9 in the morning.