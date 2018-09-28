Newberry Police arrest armed robbery suspect

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)- Newberry Police say they have arrested a man suspected of several armed robberies.
Officers say they were conducting surveilance at BB&T Bank on Wilson Road when they saw 29-year old Terrell Lee Burris attempting a robbery.
Police say he was arrested without incident and has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of attempted armed robbery.
Police say the charges stem from an ongoing investigation of three separate armed robberies that occurred at the  BB&T ATM in September.

