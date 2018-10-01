AP: The Latest McConnell promises Kavanaugh vote this week

WASHINGTON (AP) – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote this week on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican has used a Senate floor speech to accuse Democrats of constantly delaying and resisting Kavanaugh’s nomination. He says, “The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close.”

McConnell is suggesting a parallel between Democrats’ actions and the McCarthy era of the 1940s and 1950s, when Sen. Joseph McCarthy used unfounded allegations to accuse people of being communists without firm evidence, ruining their reputations.

McConnell’s remarks come as the two parties battle over the FBI’s investigation of allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women when he was a teenager in the 1980s. That investigation is supposed to be completed by Friday.