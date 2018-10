Body found officially confirmed as the remains of 6-year-old missing autistic boy

GASTONIA, NC (WOLO) – Officials have confirmed the body found in a creek in North Carolina is the remains of Maddox Ritch.

They’re awaiting autopsy results that will determine the official cause of death.

The six-year old autistic boy was reported missing September 22 after his father reported him missing near Rankin Lake.

The FBI is investigating.

A funeral service is set for Friday (10/5).