Greenville man sentenced after authorities find 900 images of child porn on devices

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A 37 year-old man is behind bars for child pornography charges. According to authorities, Micah Vickery of Greenville was sentenced to five years imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

Officials say devices seized during Vickery’s arrest contained approximately

9-hundred images of child porn.

Vickery faces five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.