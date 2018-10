Kindergartener receives special surprise from soldier

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – One of South Carolina’s bravest had a joyous homecoming on Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Govans surprised his daughter Aubrey Govans and her kindergarten class during his homecoming.

Govans is in the Navy and has been stationed in Japan. He wanted to surprise his daughter at Chapin Elementary as soon as he got home.

Govans has been deployed since January.