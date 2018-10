Fatal shooting leaves officer dead, and 7 others injured

Florence, S.C. (WOLO) – Six officers are in the hospital with gunshot wounds and one has died after a shooting incident in Florence, S.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

There is also a civilian who was shot inside the home where the incident took place.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier was on the scene and has more information.

Frazier also spoke with residence in the neighborhood and most have said they lived in “a typically quite neighborhood.”