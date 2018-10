Lead the Table networking session

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Central Carolina Community Foundation hosted

Lead the Table, a training and networking session for those who wish to become leaders for On the Table.

The session focuses on how to drive conversations aiming to better their community.

attendees will receive their host tool kit with conversation guides and suggested prompts.

For more information on how to become an On the Table host visit: http://onthetablecola.org