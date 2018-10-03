Voter Registration Day breaks records for new voters

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – This year’s National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25 broke the previous record set for new registered voters.

On Tuesday Sept. 25, more than 800 thousand people signed up to vote in the upcoming midterms. That is more than the 771 thousand first-time voters who registered in 2016.

Voter registration for the Midterms is still open across the country. Oct 9 is the last day to register nationally to still be able to cast a November ballot. In South Carolina, the deadline has been extended to Oct. 17 due to flooding from Hurricane Florence displacing individuals.

